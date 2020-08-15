Artillerymen fire portable rockets in desert

A group of 122mm vehicle-mounted howitzers attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army drive to the firing point prior to a live-fire operation in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert in late July, 2020.Photo:China Military

A tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army spits fire down range during a live-fire operation in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert in late July, 2020. Photo:China Military

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fire portable rockets at mock targets during a live-fire operation in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert in late July, 2020. Photo:China Military

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army operate vehicle-mounted howitzers to fire 122mm shells at simulated targets during a live-fire operation in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert in late July, 2020.Photo:China Military