3 COVID-19 vaccines undergoing trials in India: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Delhi, India, Aug. 15, 2020. Modi on Saturday said that as three COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of trials in the country, and once they are finally produced, India will ramp up infrastructure for mass production of the vaccines.Photo:Xinhua
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects military guard of honor after arriving at the historic Red Fort to address the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Delhi, India, on Aug. 15, 2020. Modi on Saturday said that as three COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of trials in the country, and once they are finally produced, India will ramp up infrastructure for mass production of the vaccines.Photo:Xinhua
