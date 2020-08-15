Standardized chili factories help relieve poverty in Guizhou

A farmer sorts harvested chilies in Daxin Village of Longli County, Qiannan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 14, 2020. About 53,000 tonnes of chilies are produced annually in Longli County, where standardized chili factories help relieve poverty with economies of scale.Photo:Xinhua

Workers dehydrate chilies at a chili factory in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 14, 2020. About 53,000 tonnes of chilies are produced annually in Longli County, where standardized chili factories help relieve poverty with economies of scale.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer picks chilies in Daxin Village of Longli County, Qiannan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 14, 2020. About 53,000 tonnes of chilies are produced annually in Longli County, where standardized chili factories help relieve poverty with economies of scale.Photo:Xinhua

A farmer picks chilies in Daxin Village of Longli County, Qiannan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 14, 2020. About 53,000 tonnes of chilies are produced annually in Longli County, where standardized chili factories help relieve poverty with economies of scale.Photo:Xinhua