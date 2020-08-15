Various events held in Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time, boost local economy

People watch a performance at Tangqi ancient town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 14, 2020. Various events were held every Tuesday to Saturday night starting from mid-August in the Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows people enjoying a performance at Tangqi ancient town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 14, 2020. Various events were held every Tuesday to Saturday night starting from mid-August in the Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows a stage on the bank of Dingshan Lake at Tangqi ancient town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 14, 2020. Various events were held every Tuesday to Saturday night starting from mid-August in the Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows a night view of Tangqi ancient town, in Yuhang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 14, 2020. Various events were held every Tuesday to Saturday night starting from mid-August in the Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

Artists give a performance at Tangqi ancient town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 14, 2020. Various events were held every Tuesday to Saturday night starting from mid-August in the Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows a night view of Dingshan Lake at Tangqi ancient town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 14, 2020. Various events were held every Tuesday to Saturday night starting from mid-August in the Tangqi ancient town to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua