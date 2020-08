19th China Changchun Int'l Agriculture and Food Fair Expo

A child looks at a parrot fish at the 19th China Changchun International Agriculture and Food Fair Expo, in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A visitor takes photos of jellyfish at the 19th China Changchun International Agriculture and Food Fair Expo, in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors look at jellyfish at the 19th China Changchun International Agriculture and Food Fair Expo, in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A visitor takes photos of fish at the 19th China Changchun International Agriculture and Food Fair Expo, in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua