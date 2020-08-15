Air passengers coming to Beijing from Hong Kong will be required to present valid negative COVID-19 test results

File photo:Xinhua

According to an important notice from Hong Kong International Airport, from August 17, all passengers from HongKong to Beijing by air are required to show their nucleic acid test results issued by the testing agency of the HKSAR government, and the result must be negative within 7 days.Also, services from other overseas destinations via Hong Kong to destinations in mainland China, including Beijing, are still suspended until further notice. In addition, from August 15 to October 15, 2020, passengers departing from airports in mainland China can transfer/transit to other overseas destinations via Hong Kong International Airport.In addition, from August 15 to October 15, passengers departing from airports in mainland China can transfer/transit to other overseas destinations via Hong Kong International Airport. Please visit the official website of the airport for the latest updates.