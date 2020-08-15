Four mobile cabin hospitals in Wuhan to function till next March

File photo:VCG

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in China, Wuhan decided to close almost all of its mobile cabin hospitals and resume their original functions with four remaining ones to open till March 2021.By this Friday, the Jianghan mobile cabin hospital, which is located in Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center, has removed and transferred the middle and west section of the first floor with the east section of the first floor and the whole second floor being removed. According to Zhang Yanping, head of the center, removal of the hospital was started on August 13 and is expected to officially close on the evening of August 16.Since February 3, as listed in the first batch of shelter hospitals in Wuhan, Jianghan mobile cabin hospital has been immediately constructed, and started admitting patients two days later. As of the closure of the hospital on March 9, it had admitted 1,848 patients, with a total of 1,327 cured and discharged, and 521 transferred.With epidemic prevention and control turning into the new normal, Wuhan will temporarily have four mobile cabin hospitals until the March of 2021, and others will resume their original functions in the city. Meanwhile, Wuhan has issued a contingency plan for medical treatment, with 13,000 shelter hospital beds to be reserved.