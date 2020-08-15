Guidelines issued to regulate schools reopening in the fall: ministry

Photo:Xinhua

China's Ministry of Education (MOE) and National Health Commission (NHC) jointly issued a notice on Thursday to scientifically guide colleges and universities, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming school semester, and to aid school administrators in preparing for this fall.The notice emphasizes that the obligatory isolation conditions will be cancelled, such as keeping the desk space of each student at one meter and the student dormitories containing no more than six people; faculty, staffers and students will have their health codes checked as they enter the schools; students and faculty returning from high-risk areas must show nucleic acid test reports within the past week to the school.