Scenery of Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai, Hebei

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows sea of clouds at the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows scenery of the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows sea of clouds at the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows scenery of the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows sea of clouds at the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)