Scenery of Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai, Hebei

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/16 7:38:53

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows sea of clouds at the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows scenery of the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2020 shows scenery of the Zijin Mountain scenic spot in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

