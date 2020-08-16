Occasion of India's 74th Independence Day held in Bangalore

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A parade is held on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in Bangalore, India, Aug. 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)