Major continuous beam for Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed-Railway built

Construction for a major continuous beam of the China-built Jakarta-Bandung high-speed-railway (HSR) in West Java province was completed on Saturday.The continuous beam at the DK29 project site situated in Bekasi district was constructed by Sinohydro Bureau 8 Co., LTD, a subsidiary to state-owned hydropower project contractor Power Construction Corporation China.The continuous beam at the DK 29, which has been built since October 2018, has a total length of 211.6 meters and is located in areas of high transportation density and complex construction environments.The development of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR project is continuing to advance amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia following changes in safety and health procedures at the construction sites.The 142.3-km long project launched in 2016 will connect the country's capital of Jakarta and West Java province's capital of Bandung.The high-speed trains that will run at a designed speed of 350 km per hour will be the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.The traveling time from Jakarta to Bandung will be reduced from more than three hours to just about 40 minutes, in the hope it will greatly help spur economic activities along the line between the two cities.