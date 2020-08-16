Daily life in Tokyo, Japan

Cartoon characters wearing face masks are seen in front of a store in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A citizen wearing a face mask enters a department store with a Tokyo metropolitan government sign to certify that adequate anti-coronavirus measures have been taken at Yurakucho in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People wearing face masks walk on the street at Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People wearing face masks walk on the street at Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A woman wearing a face mask uses hand sanitizer before entering a department store at Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)