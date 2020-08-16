4 injured in building collapse in Cairo, Egypt

Rescuers work near the site where a building partially collapsed in downtown Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 15, 2020. Four people were injured when an old building in Cairo's Qasr al-Nile street partially collapsed on Saturday, according to reports. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

