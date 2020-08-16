In pics: floating guava market in Barisal, Bangladesh

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 14, 2020 shows a floating guava market in Barisal, Bangladesh. A floating wholesale market in the country's southern Barisal district, some 180 km south of Dhaka, is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava is going on. (Xinhua)

Farmers row boats loaded with guavas on their way to a floating market in Barisal, Bangladesh on Aug. 14, 2020. A floating wholesale market in the country's southern Barisal district, some 180 km south of Dhaka, is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava is going on. (Xinhua)

A worker plucks ripe guava at an orchard in Barisal, Bangladesh on Aug. 14, 2020. A floating wholesale market in the country's southern Barisal district, some 180 km south of Dhaka, is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava is going on. (Xinhua)

A farmer is busy processing guavas on a boat before joining a floating market in Barisal, Bangladesh on Aug. 14, 2020. A floating wholesale market in the country's southern Barisal district, some 180 km south of Dhaka, is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava is going on. (Xinhua)

Farmers load their boats with guavas before selling at a floating market in Barisal, Bangladesh on Aug. 14, 2020. A floating wholesale market in the country's southern Barisal district, some 180 km south of Dhaka, is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava is going on. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2020 shows a floating guava market in Barisal, Bangladesh. A floating wholesale market in the country's southern Barisal district, some 180 km south of Dhaka, is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava is going on. (Xinhua)

