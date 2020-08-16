Argentine economy bouncing back after impact of COVID-19, says president

A delivery man wearing a face mask rides along a street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 8, 2020. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday that the country's economy is beginning to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."If you look at the indicators of industrial activity, today Argentina is above the activity recorded on March 19, when the first quarantine was decreed, which was hard and lasted a couple of weeks," said the president on local radio, where he discussed data he had recently received showing economic improvement.The president added that the central objective of the government is "to recover work and production," and to this end, an Economic Social Council would be created to represent the different sectors of the national economy."We have to build Argentina in a different way, making decisions together, with state policies. I continue to believe in the agreement, in dialogue, and in that Council. We are going to send the bill (to create it) as soon as we can," he said.Argentina, which has been under quarantine since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, registered its first case of the disease on March 3 and as of Saturday morning, had reported 282,437 cases, with 5,565 deaths.According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Argentina's economy could decline this year up to 10.5 percent due to the pandemic.