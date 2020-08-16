NW China's Qinghai channels funds to support tourism recovery

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2020 shows the Guide section in the upper stream of the Yellow River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo:Xinhua

Northwest China's Qinghai Province has allocated special funds worth 250 million yuan (about $36 million) for its cultural and tourist industries since their resumption, the local government said.A total of 121 cultural and tourism enterprises received 15.8 million yuan, while 49 major projects of these industries received 125 million yuan, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.From January to July, Qinghai's tourist number and revenue both dwindled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Tourist take photos amid cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

After travel agencies in China were greenlighted on July 14 to resume inter-provincial group tours, Qinghai's cultural and tourist market has quickly heated up. As of Aug. 10, all cultural centers, libraries, museums, popular restaurants, travel agencies and A-level tourist attractions have resumed operation.As the epidemic wanes, domestic tourists would seek safe and healthy travel options, and Qinghai is one of the preferred destinations thanks to its clean air and natural beauty, said Ma Jingang, with the provincial culture and tourism department.

Aerial photo taken on July 28, 2020 shows the scenery of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)