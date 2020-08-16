Pakistan launches CPEC internship program to empower young people: official

A Pakistani woman works at the construction site of Multan-Sukkur Motorway under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan on March 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Xiangjun)

File photo shows a view of Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan's Gwadar. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

The Pakistani government has announced a three-month internship program for the young people of Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chairman of the CPEC Authority in Pakistan Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday.In a series of tweets, Bajwa announced the launch of the CPEC internship program, which he said is an inclusive and national project and will play a role as the engine of growth.Bajwa said with "60 percent youth population" in Pakistan, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with maximum productivity."In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, we announce to offer an opportunity to you to join CPEC specific internship for 3 months," he tweeted, adding that all eligible Pakistanis can apply.According to the information available about the internship program on the official website of the CPEC Authority, everyone is eligible under 30 years of age with a bachelor's degree in any discipline.The program features include recruitment of 100 interns, who will get monthly stipend after their allocation to specific industries and sectors, and development of leadership and management skills.The internship program will start in October and continue until December of this year.