Pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, wife of famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang, to release first classical EP

Gina Alice Photo: VCG

German-Korean pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, wife of renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang, has completed her first classical EP, which is scheduled for release on August 28.The EP, Travel Diary, was inspired by the pianist's journey to various places in China, including South China's Guangdong Province and Southwest China's Yunnan Province.Since marrying Lang in June 2019, Redlinger, who was born in Germany in 1994, has appeared on several Chinese variety shows, which in turn has increased her popularity among Chinese netizens.Since June 6, the 25 year old has been appearing on variety show Viva La Romance, which gathers together several wives of famous Chinese entertainers and follows them as they tour around the world.On the show, Redlinger has expressed her amazement at the magnificent scenery of China as she traveled to Xishuangbanna in Southwest China's Yunnan Province and Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province as well as the Gobi Desert.During a press conference for the EP held on Thursday, Redlinger said these journeys have caused her feelings about the country and its music to grow deeper.

Gina Alice Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music

The EP features the Chinese song "The Autumn Moon over the Placid West Lake" as well as two classical music pieces - Chopin's Nocturne in B-Flat minor, Op.9, No.1 and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Moment Musical Op.16, No.4.The pianist told the Global Times that playing classical music is different from playing Chinese music as the former needs more power and sharper moves when performing, while Chinese music is more gentle.She noted that her love of Chinese music has continued to grow stronger.Redlinger said that the EP was recorded over two days in Shanghai and that she plans to produce a full classical music album in the future.The pianist noted that her husband Lang has been helping her with her music and that they often discuss their performances with each other, adding that she is grateful for his help.Born in Wiesbaden, Germany, in 1994, Redlinger started public performances as a soloist in Germany at the age of 7. When she was eight years old, she gave a sensational performance of Haydn's Piano Concerto in D-Major, organized by Steinway & Sons, in Frankfurt. She rapidly gained international acclaim as a pianist with concerts in France and Spain.In May 2016, the pianist played a solo recital at the world-renowned German piano festival Klavier-Festival Ruhr, where she received overwhelming media reviews for her recital and the following recording on CD as well.