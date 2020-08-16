Toronto Ice Cream Festival held amid COVID-19 pandemic

A woman shows her ice cream during the Toronto Ice Cream Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15, 2020. Toronto Ice Cream Festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man shows his ice cream during the Toronto Ice Cream Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15, 2020. Toronto Ice Cream Festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People enjoy their ice creams during the Toronto Ice Cream Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15, 2020. Toronto Ice Cream Festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People line up to buy ice creams during the Toronto Ice Cream Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15, 2020. Toronto Ice Cream Festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl enjoys her ice cream during the Toronto Ice Cream Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15, 2020. Toronto Ice Cream Festival was held here from Saturday to Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)