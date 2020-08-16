Former HKSAR head mocks Jimmy Lai as Briton ‘disguised as Chinese patriot’

Jimmy Lai File Photo: AFP

Former HKSAR chief executive Leung Chun-ying mocked secessionist media tycoon Jimmy Lai as a Briton "disguised as a Chinese patriot," after Lai was arrested by Hong Kong police and is currently out on bail.In a Facebook post on Saturday, Leung asked why a Briton, referring to Lai, was engaged in political activities in Hong Kong? Leung made the remarks online along with a picture of a Financial Times report on Saturday, saying Jimmy Lai had been a UK national since 1996 but never thought about leaving Hong Kong."Jimmy Lai has been a UK National since 1996, one year before the changeover. What is this Briton doing in Hong Kong, China, disguised as a Chinese patriot?" Leung said in another post on Saturday.Some internet users also asked how Lai could be patriotic to so many countries. "Jimmy Lai is patriotic to the UK, US or China!? Wow! What an irony!" an internet user remarked under Leung's post."Has Jimmy Lai considered renouncing his British citizenship to become a legitimate Chinese politician in Hong Kong? Joshua Wong should speak to Lai as Wong was calling on some Hong Kong officials to give up their British citizenship," said Leung in the post."Jimmy Lai should give up his UK citizenship, and if not, go back to the UK to enjoy your so-call freedom. We are Chinese, we don't want this kind of person in HK & in China," said a netizen.Jimmy Lai, also the founder of Apple Daily which supports Hong Kong rioters and smears Chinese mainland and HKSAR government, is regarded as a sponsor of anti-China activities in Hong Kong.Global Times