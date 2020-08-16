Chinese netizens throw support behind Taylor Swift as pop star takes on Trump

Taylor Swift Photo: IC

Chinese netizens expressed their support on social media for US singer Taylor Swift after the star posted two tweets on Saturday night slamming US President Donald Trump over what she called his "calculated dismantling" of the US Postal Service (USPS)."Trump's calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," the Folklore singer wrote on Twitter.The tweet followed an earlier tweet that said "Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early."The Chinese translations of the two tweets went viral on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Sunday.Most Chinese netizens showed support for the 30-year-old pop star, who they called a "brave queen.""Although I am not an American, I appreciate her courage to speak out her inner voice and we of course stand by her side," one Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo."Trump: 'I like Taylor Swift's music about 60 percent less,'" another netizen joked.Many Chinese netizens also expressed concern about the star's safety."Her behavior makes her like a queen, but we hope she can be safe and protect herself as well. Her involvement in politics will not benefit her development as a star," one Chinese netizen wrote on Sina Weibo.Some netizens said that they think that Swift, as a public figure, has the right to express her opinions."It's understandable to worry about her safety, but please don't say she should focus on music instead of politics. This is her choice, and she as an American has the right to speak out. She knows better than anyone about the consequences of speaking out, but she still did it, which means this is really important to her… She said everything that others were afraid to say… We stand with you, Taylor," one Chinese fan posted on Sina Weibo.This is not the first time that Swift has publicly spoken out against Trump.In May, she criticized the president for "stoking the fires of white supremacy" after he tweeted about sending in the military to shoot protestors in Minneapolis.