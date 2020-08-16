Over 1,200 newborns in critical condition treated at treatment center in Yushu, NW China's Qinghai

A nurse looks after a baby at a treatment center for newborns in critical condition, in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Founded with the help of a medical team from Beijing in 2017, the treatment center has successfully treated over 1,200 newborns in critical condition. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A nurse looks after babies at a treatment center for newborns in critical condition, in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Founded with the help of a medical team from Beijing in 2017, the treatment center has successfully treated over 1,200 newborns in critical condition. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A nurse looks after a baby at a treatment center for newborns in critical condition, in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Founded with the help of a medical team from Beijing in 2017, the treatment center has successfully treated over 1,200 newborns in critical condition. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Medics work at a treatment center for newborns in critical condition, in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Founded with the help of a medical team from Beijing in 2017, the treatment center has successfully treated over 1,200 newborns in critical condition. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)