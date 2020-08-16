France asks not to free killers

France has asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a prisoner release deal, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.The Afghan government has agreed to release 400 "hard-core" prisoners as part of moves toward peace talks with the Taliban militants, and an official said on Friday."France is particularly concerned by the presence, among the individuals liable to be released, of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan," the foreign ministry said.Disagreement over the release of the prisoners has already delayed peace negotiations for months as the US withdraws troops under a deal signed with the Taliban in February.Reuters