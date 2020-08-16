Poland celebrates 100th anniv. of Battle of Warsaw

A boy poses for a photo with Polish soldiers in front of a tank during celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

People look at a tank during celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

A man in a traditional Polish army uniform is seen during celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

A man dressed in a traditional Polish army uniform is seen during celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

