China's crude oil output up 0.6 pct in July

A crude oil storage depot in Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong Province. Photo: IC

China's crude oil output edged up 0.6 percent year on year to 16.46 million tonnes in July, slightly retreating from an increase of 0.7 percent registered in June, official data showed.During this period, China processed about 59.56 million tonnes of crude oil, up 12.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.In the first seven months of this year, China's crude oil output gained 1.4 percent year on year to 113.5 million tonnes, and the country processed about 380 million tonnes of crude oil, up 2.3 percent from a year ago.In July, China imported 51.29 million tonnes of crude oil, surging 25 percent year on year.