Chongqing Zoo celebrates giant panda Xinxing's 38th birthday

Staff carry a special birthday cake for giant panda Xinxing at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2020. The zoo's celebrity "granny panda" turned 38 on Sunday, equivalent to 110-150 human years. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Xinxing enjoys her special birthday cake at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2020. The zoo's celebrity "granny panda" turned 38 on Sunday, equivalent to 110-150 human years. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Xinxing enjoys her special birthday cake at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2020. The zoo's celebrity "granny panda" turned 38 on Sunday, equivalent to 110-150 human years. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Xinxing enjoys her special birthday cake at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2020. The zoo's celebrity "granny panda" turned 38 on Sunday, equivalent to 110-150 human years. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant panda Xinxing enjoys her special birthday cake at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2020. The zoo's celebrity "granny panda" turned 38 on Sunday, equivalent to 110-150 human years. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People make a special birthday cake for giant panda Xinxing at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2020. The zoo's celebrity "granny panda" turned 38 on Sunday, equivalent to 110-150 human years. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)