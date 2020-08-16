RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Things are about to become very busy for you this week. A schedule will be extremely useful to ensure no time is wasted. You may even have to plan things down to the very hour. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 10, 18.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have to be as fierce as your sign Leo, if you want to make any progress today. Make sure you stand up for what you believe in, no matter how difficult things may get. A short vacation is in your future. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You've heard about following your heart, well today you should follow your stomach! Good food and some nice atmosphere will do wonders to lift your spirits. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Today will be the perfect time for a bit of shopping. If you explore some new areas, you are sure to come across some impressive deals. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your subconscious is trying to send you a message. Pay close attention to your dreams over the next few days and you should be able to avoid a major conflict. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)The alignment of the stars indicates that a new career opportunity is heading your way. It is always a good time to ensure your CV is in order. Friendship will be an important part of your day. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You may have a difficult time getting people to cooperate with each other today. If you don't want to tear yourself in two, you will have to choose one side over the other. Fortune will favor the bold today, so make sure you don't shy away from taking risks. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The more time you spend going over your plans, the more it will pay off over the long run. Do not try to rush through things, or you may end up overlooking a dangerous flaw. The color purple will act as a warning sign. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)There are times when it seems Lady Luck just has it out for you. A reversal of fortune may mean it is time to lay low until the winds of fate change direction again. A friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Make sure you get plenty of rest tonight because you will need all your energy to face the challenges coming your way tomorrow. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will be able to make the most of your day so long as you do not divide your attention between too many projects. Do not believe everything you hear today. If something sounds too good to be true, chances are it probably is. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you realize you've made a mistake, your best bet will be to own up to it instead of trying to hide it. You will be able to create a number of career opportunities if you take part in a social event today. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not hesitate to reach for the stars. The more difficult it is to achieve your goals, the harder you will work to make them a reality. ✭✭✭