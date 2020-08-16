Puzzle
ACROSS
1 He carries the weight of the world on his shoulders
6 Crash into forcefully
9 Intended
14 Take a big bite
15 Summer ___ (Samuel Adams brew)
16 Second stage of grief
17 Talking about constantly
19 Very serious
20 Last part
21 Cynthia Erivo had the lead one in "Harriet"
22 Wading birds with long bills
23 Instructive figures?
24 They keep their distance
25 Adjusting
29 Concept or conception
30 Fall cleanup tool
31 Word after "sugar snap" or "sweet"
34 Do in, as a dragon
35 Flower common in Chinese art
37 Old boyfriend?
38 Female quail
39 Ball-and-mallets game
40 Take it easy
41 Making learn
45 Wrist afflictions
48 All alternative
49 Like the animals on Noah's ark
50 Land measure
51 E.T.'s vehicle
54 Golf course
55 Piping up
57 Map within a map
58 Container for tea or flowers
59 Soothing agent
60 Many high schoolers
61 Affirmative vote
62 Espionage figuresDOWN
1 Muscle pain
2 More-enough connector
3 Jesus, to Christians
4 Elec. current unit
5 Like screw threads
6 Kind of sleeve
7 Popular succulent
8 "Of Mice and ___"
9 Powerful person
10 Make more nutritious, say
11 Open-mouthed
12 When to give in, per Churchill
13 Lock for a barber
18 Two-word denial
22 Like Guy Fieri's hair
23 Make-or-break time
24 Trumpeting bird
25 A big one often gets away
26 Mindless, like chatter
27 College admissions official
28 Caretaker of horses
31 Rounded part of a hammer
32 "It is the ___, and Juliet is the sun!"
33 Impala or Mustang
35 Beat excitedly
36 Some shade trees
37 Soft French cheese
39 Rite-minded people?
41 Get cloudier, perhaps
42 Stir up
43 Par for the course
44 Rock with many bands
45 Leave hastily, informally
46 "Common Sense" pamphleteer
47 Washer cycle
50 Pirate's greeting
51 Wrinkly citrus
52 Number of angles in a pentagon
53 Unnamed individuals
55 Tax pro
56 Day break?
Solution