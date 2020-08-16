Puzzle

1 He carries the weight of the world on his shoulders6 Crash into forcefully9 Intended14 Take a big bite15 Summer ___ (Samuel Adams brew)16 Second stage of grief17 Talking about constantly19 Very serious20 Last part21 Cynthia Erivo had the lead one in "Harriet"22 Wading birds with long bills23 Instructive figures?24 They keep their distance25 Adjusting29 Concept or conception30 Fall cleanup tool31 Word after "sugar snap" or "sweet"34 Do in, as a dragon35 Flower common in Chinese art37 Old boyfriend?38 Female quail39 Ball-and-mallets game40 Take it easy41 Making learn45 Wrist afflictions48 All alternative49 Like the animals on Noah's ark50 Land measure51 E.T.'s vehicle54 Golf course55 Piping up57 Map within a map58 Container for tea or flowers59 Soothing agent60 Many high schoolers61 Affirmative vote62 Espionage figures1 Muscle pain2 More-enough connector3 Jesus, to Christians4 Elec. current unit5 Like screw threads6 Kind of sleeve7 Popular succulent8 "Of Mice and ___"9 Powerful person10 Make more nutritious, say11 Open-mouthed12 When to give in, per Churchill13 Lock for a barber18 Two-word denial22 Like Guy Fieri's hair23 Make-or-break time24 Trumpeting bird25 A big one often gets away26 Mindless, like chatter27 College admissions official28 Caretaker of horses31 Rounded part of a hammer32 "It is the ___, and Juliet is the sun!"33 Impala or Mustang35 Beat excitedly36 Some shade trees37 Soft French cheese39 Rite-minded people?41 Get cloudier, perhaps42 Stir up43 Par for the course44 Rock with many bands45 Leave hastily, informally46 "Common Sense" pamphleteer47 Washer cycle50 Pirate's greeting51 Wrinkly citrus52 Number of angles in a pentagon53 Unnamed individuals55 Tax pro56 Day break?

Solution