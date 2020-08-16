Crossword

Published: 2020/8/16

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 He carries the weight of the world on his shoulders

  6 Crash into forcefully

  9 Intended

 14 Take a big bite

 15 Summer ___ (Samuel Adams brew)

 16 Second stage of grief

 17 Talking about constantly

 19 Very serious

 20 Last part

 21 Cynthia Erivo had the lead one in "Harriet"

 22 Wading birds with long bills

 23 Instructive figures?

 24 They keep their distance

 25 Adjusting

 29 Concept or conception

 30 Fall cleanup tool

 31 Word after "sugar snap" or "sweet"

 34 Do in, as a dragon

 35 Flower common in Chinese art

 37 Old boyfriend?

 38 Female quail

 39 Ball-and-mallets game

 40 Take it easy

 41 Making learn

 45 Wrist afflictions

 48 All alternative

 49 Like the animals on Noah's ark

 50 Land measure

 51 E.T.'s vehicle

 54 Golf course

 55 Piping up

 57 Map within a map

 58 Container for tea or flowers

 59 Soothing agent

 60 Many high schoolers

 61 Affirmative vote

 62 Espionage figures

DOWN

  1 Muscle pain

  2 More-enough connector

  3 Jesus, to Christians

  4 Elec. current unit

  5 Like screw threads

  6 Kind of sleeve

  7 Popular succulent

  8 "Of Mice and ___"

  9 Powerful person

 10 Make more nutritious, say

 11 Open-mouthed

 12 When to give in, per Churchill

 13 Lock for a barber

 18 Two-word denial

 22 Like Guy Fieri's hair

 23 Make-or-break time

 24 Trumpeting bird

 25 A big one often gets away

 26 Mindless, like chatter

 27 College admissions official

 28 Caretaker of horses

 31 Rounded part of a hammer

 32 "It is the ___, and Juliet is the sun!"

 33 Impala or Mustang

 35 Beat excitedly

 36 Some shade trees

 37 Soft French cheese

 39 Rite-minded people?

 41 Get cloudier, perhaps

 42 Stir up

 43 Par for the course

 44 Rock with many bands

 45 Leave hastily, informally

 46 "Common Sense" pamphleteer

 47 Washer cycle

 50 Pirate's greeting

 51 Wrinkly citrus

 52 Number of angles in a pentagon

 53 Unnamed individuals

 55 Tax pro

 56 Day break?

Solution



 

