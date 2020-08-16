Learning Chinese

cosmetic surgery/ 整容/ (zhěnɡrónɡ)A: I saw some news that said that after the college entrance exams ended, the number of patient visits to the cosmetic surgery departments at some hospitals was three to four times normal as a lot of graduates were choosing to take advantage of the summer vacation to get double eyelid surgery. Have you heard about this?我看新闻说,高考结束后一些医院医疗整容科接诊量增长至平时的三到四倍,很多毕业生都选择利用暑假时间割双眼皮,你知道这事吗？(wǒkàn xīnwénshuō, ɡāokǎojiéshùhòu yīxiē yīyuànyīliáo zhěnɡrónɡkējiēzhěnliànɡzēnɡchánɡ zhìpínɡshíde sāndàosìbèi, hěnduōbìyèshēnɡ dōuxuǎnzé lìyònɡ shǔjiǎshíjiān ɡēshuānɡyǎnpí, nǐzhīdào zhèshìma?)B: Yeah, I've heard about it. Also quite a few official accounts online have held polls asking netizens if they approve or not.我听说了,而且网络上还有不少公众号针对这件事发起投票,询问网友们是否赞成呢。(wǒ tīnɡshuōle, érqiě wǎnɡluòshànɡ háiyǒubùshǎo ɡōnɡzhònɡhào zhēnduì zhèjiànshì fāqǐtóupiào, xúnwèn wǎnɡyǒumén shìfǒu zànchénɡne.)A: I've seen them. But this is a personal matter. Everyone has the right to choose for themselves. I don't think that we need other people to judge this type of matter.我看到了,不过这是自己的事情,每个人都有选择的权利,我觉得这种事情不需要别人来评判。(wǒkàndàole, bùɡuò zhèshì zìjǐde shìqínɡ, měiɡèrén dōuyǒu xuǎnzédeq uánlì, wǒjuédé zhèzhǒnɡ shìqínɡ bùxūyào biérénlái pínɡpàn.)B: I agree with you. Everyone has different tastes when it comes to beauty, and pursues it in different ways.我同意你的看法,每个人的审美不同,追求美的方式也不相同。(wǒtónɡyì nǐdekànfǎ, měiɡèrénde shěnměi bùtónɡ, zhuīqiú měide fānɡshì yěbùxiānɡtónɡ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT