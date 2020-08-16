Chinese netizens split over Starbucks employee's refusal to accept bag of coins

A Starbucks logo is pictured in Manhattan, New York, the United States, May 29, 2018. File Photo: Xinhua

Starbucks China says it does accept payment in coins and apologized after video went viral showing an employee refusing to accept a bag of coins from a customer."We accept multiple forms of payment, including cash. During the coronavirus pandemic we encourage customers to use contactless digital payment. We apologize for the bad experience of certain clients," said Starbucks China on its twitter-like Weibo account.Starbucks' response comes after customers shot a video of them trying to pay for their order with a bag full of one-yuan coins.In the video that went viral on social media a cashier at a Starbucks in Yanbian, Jilin Province refuses to accept the coins."Our store doesn't take coins. We don't have any place to store them," said the cashier, adding that they only make a bank deposit once a week.After the video went viral many netizens condemned the store for refusing to take the coins which they said violates Chinese law.According to law the yuan may not be rejected by any organization or individual as payment in China."It is against the law to refuse taking the legal currency just for the sake of convenience," wrote a Weibo user under the name Zuilitiaodeng.Other netizens however believed those who shot the video were only seeking fame by deliberately finding fault with the shop."Those who took the video are internet trolls. Who buys things with so many coins?" asked Weibo user Jiuxiumantuohualuo."But the coins are indeed used less and less. You use them occasionally at the supermarket," posted user named Shengaoyimiqiliu .Nearly half of the 36,000 respondents to an online poll said they hadn't used coins recently. More than 8,000 said they only use digital payment apps or bank cards.