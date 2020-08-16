Remastered Harry Potter movie continues to top Chinese box office amid coronavirus

Fans watch the remastered 4K 3D version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in a cinema in Shanghai on August 15, 2020. Photo: CFP

Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the remastered 4K 3D version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is making box-office history following its re-release in the Chinese mainland on Friday.According to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, the magical movie has remained atop the box office over the weekend to pull in 142 million yuan ($20 million) as of Sunday. The film currently holds a rating of 9.3/10 based on 33,934 reviews on Maoyan.The hashtag for the re-release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone has earned 260 million views on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo as of Sunday afternoon. Many Chinese netizens have taken on social media to share their feelings after watching the 3D version."Time flies. When I first watch the film, I was a student. Now I am taking my kids to the cinema. Harry, you really accompanied me through most of my life. I hope you can use your magic to save us Muggles's world to protect us from the deadly virus crisis and other natural disasters," one Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo."This re-release is just great. The 4K 3D version uses advanced technology to show us a more exquisite and realistic picture. Can the production company please consider releasing the rest of the Harry Potter series again?" posted another netizen.Some Chinese Harry Potter fan clubs have also launched events to celebrate the movie's release.For example, one fan club called the Room of Requirement has booked several halls in cinemas across China including East China's Hangzhou, North China's Tianjin and Southwest China's Chengdu, so club members can watch the remastered movie.Si Meng, a member of the fan club living in Tianjin, took the high speed train to the city center to attend the event. She told the Global Times on Sunday that she was very excited to watch the film again and purchased a wizard costume for her favorite house, Gryffindor, to attend the event.A film blogger with 5.66 million followers on Sina Weibo told the Global Times on Sunday that he has launched some lotteries for Harry Potter fans in which they can win gifts such as Harry Potter Garage Kits, key rings and costumes.The film's high box-office has boosted confidence in the recovery of the Chinese film industry, according to Chinese News Service.According to data from Maoyan, a total of 8,484, or 74.77 percent, of cinemas in the country have resumed operations as of Sunday.Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered in the UK in 2001, and was first released in the Chinese mainland in 2002.

