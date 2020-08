Photo: CGTN

All staffers with the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston arrived in Beijing on Monday around 7:30 pm. In a unilateral move at the end of July, the US abruptly asked China to close its Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours.The entire staff of the Consulate General in Houston were given a collective Class III merit by the Chinese Foreign Ministry Party chief Qi Yu at the welcoming ceremony at Beijing airport.