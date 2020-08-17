‘Simulated enemy’ helps PLA drill for real combat capability

Two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday. Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force.Photo:China Military

US forces are increasing intelligence gathering of the military deployment of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around potential battlefields, Chinese mainland military experts said on Monday, after Taiwan media reported a US B-1B bomber flied near the island on Sunday. Experts said that the Chinese military should also be prepared for a potential conflict US warplanes' frequent presence in the East and South China seas are adding uncertainty and danger in the region, but it doesn't mean the current situation could turn into another Taiwan Straits crisis as in 1995-96, because the US has no advantage in the region, and the Trump administration is incapable of planning a major military conflict with China, experts said.The US bomber's presence has encouraged some Taiwan separatists, as pro-separatism media Liberty Times reported on Monday that the bomber took off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and approached the southern part of the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of China on Sunday, an area to the northeast of Taiwan island. The media claimed that such a move "challenges the bottom line of the PLA."However, mainland military experts didn't see such activities as a major threat. Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times on Monday that "US forces have sent their bombers and electronic intelligence aircraft near our ADIZ and South China Sea more than 1,000 times in the past two years. The activities show that the US wants to keep tensions high in the region. But this poses no major threat to us.""They didn't enter our territorial airspace, so we don't need to shoot them down, and most of the warplanes sent by the US are surveillance aircraft that don't carry weapons. This shows that the US also wants to be restrained and avoid sparking unnecessary conflict," Xu said.Song Zhongping, a Chinese mainland military expert, told the Global Times on Monday that "the PLA should remain vigilant, as the US is trying to collect intelligence on the mainland's military deployment, as well as around the region by increasing reconnaissance missions near China."Increasing reconnaissance missions is what the US normally does before a massive military operation, so the PLA needs to follow its own plan to prepare for a potential conflict, especially with the US, once the US crosses the bottom line, Song stressed.

China's second aircraft carrier sails through the Taiwan Straits into the South China Sea in November 2019. Photo: screenshot from the Weibo account of the PLA Navy