Xinjiang Military Command holds live-fire training

Source: 81.cn Published: 2020/8/17 21:55:40

Artillerymen assigned to an artillery contingent of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command load rockets prior to a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on August 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)


 

A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher attached to an artillery contingent of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on August 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)


 

