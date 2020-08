Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checks into a hospital in Tokyo on Monday for what one of his aide's described as a "health checkup" although rumors have been swirling about Abe's ill health. Abe's visit to the hospital came a day after former economy minister Akira Amari told a TV program that the prime minister needs to rest, intimating he may be suffering from exhaustion. He was discharged from the hospital in the afternoon. Photo: VCG