Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway completed

Workers lay tracks at the construction site of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Aug, 17, 2020. The last batch of 500-meter-long rails were laid on tracks of Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway on Monday, which marks the construction of the whole railway has been completed. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

