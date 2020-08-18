Hysterical US sees China’s vaccine a diplomatic weapon

Photo: IC

In the eyes of some Western countries, especially the US that is increasingly hysterical toward China, the Asian country always seeks something in its interactions with others.As China donated face masks and countless other medical supplies to over 120 countries and regions, it is smeared for engaging in the so-called "mask diplomacy." Now, China has taken the lead in the world's COVID-19 vaccine development - Chinese drug makers are responsible for three of the six global vaccine candidates in the final stages. And the US is slandering it again for seeking "to use access to COVID-19 vaccines for diplomacy."Such a scenario not only is unsurprising but also shows that many Western countries are frustrated and exasperated due to the decline of their international competitiveness.China was the first to put the unexpected epidemic under control, and has gradually recovered on that basis. China, thus, has enough capital and can make greater efforts to help others fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cooperate on vaccine research and development.China is a responsible, developing large country, willing to help other developing countries in the face of the raging pandemic. Many countries have placed their hope of reviving on the vaccine. But many Western countries, especially the US, don't want to share this hope because they care only about their economic interests rather than how to effectively curve the virus' spread.But China will use COVID-19 vaccines as "a product for all." This is in line with China's practice of building a community of a shared future for mankind. Some Westerners are really gauging the heart of a gentleman by their own mean measures. They take for granted that China will act the same as they do. The US won't hesitate to call white for black in the election season, in which China is a hot topic. This is why many Western media outlets are saying China is seeking to use the vaccine as a tool of diplomacy. What a shame!Not long after the novel coronavirus outbreak, China realized that the development of a vaccine is a battle it cannot afford to lose. The still rampant pandemic has further corroborated such a judgment. Fortunately, China has stepped up to be in the forefront of the world, and avoided being subject to the West.Both China's rapid vaccine research and development (R&D) and the country's responsible attitude to share the vaccine with others have reflected many Western politicians' inability in the epidemic fight, revealed their contempt and trampling on the right to life - a fundamental part of human rights - and showed that they care only about the potential interests brought by vaccine R&D.The US has robbed other countries of medical supplies and tried to purchase with roughly $1 billion exclusive access to a German company's possible vaccine. If the US is the first and even the only one to develop a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization, US capitalists will not miss such a chance to make a killing.In this context, China's efforts are precious to the vast majority of countries and regions in the world. China must be prepared to face more aggressive attacks from the West. Relevant stakeholders will certainly not sit idle and see China take a bite of their pharmaceutical monopoly.