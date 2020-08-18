Rockets hit Afghan capital ahead of Independence Day

Local people stand at the site of a rocket attack in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2020. Casualties were feared after rockets struck in a diplomatic district in Kabul on Tuesday morning as the country is preparing to celebrate the 101st anniversary of its independence, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows shattered glass of a vehicle at the site of a rocket attack in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. Casualties were feared after rockets struck in a diplomatic district in Kabul on Tuesday morning as the country is preparing to celebrate the 101st anniversary of its independence, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)
A man collects pieces of glasses of a window at the site of a rocket attack in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2020. Casualties were feared after rockets struck in a diplomatic district in Kabul on Tuesday morning as the country is preparing to celebrate the 101st anniversary of its independence, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows a damaged car at the site of a rocket attack in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. Casualties were feared after rockets struck in a diplomatic district in Kabul on Tuesday morning as the country is preparing to celebrate the 101st anniversary of its independence, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)