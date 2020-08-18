Rains damage 3,303 km of roads in Longnan, Gansu

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows a view of Bikou Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. By Monday, rains damaged 3,303 km of roads in the city of Longnan, disrupting traffic on 497 roads. Municipal authorities have dispatched 22,000 rescuers and 2,720 sets of machinery to rebuild 291 damaged roads. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Rescuers search for trapped people in Bikou Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 18, 2020. By Monday, rains damaged 3,303 km of roads in the city of Longnan, disrupting traffic on 497 roads. Municipal authorities have dispatched 22,000 rescuers and 2,720 sets of machinery to rebuild 291 damaged roads. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Rescuers transfer trapped people in Bikou Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 18, 2020. By Monday, rains damaged 3,303 km of roads in the city of Longnan, disrupting traffic on 497 roads. Municipal authorities have dispatched 22,000 rescuers and 2,720 sets of machinery to rebuild 291 damaged roads. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows rescuers transferring trapped people in Bikou Township of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. By Monday, rains damaged 3,303 km of roads in the city of Longnan, disrupting traffic on 497 roads. Municipal authorities have dispatched 22,000 rescuers and 2,720 sets of machinery to rebuild 291 damaged roads. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)