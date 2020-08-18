Aerial photo taken on Aug.17, 2020 shows a ferris wheel near the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The ferris wheel, dubbed "Donghu Eye", opened to the public on Tuesday. It is equipped with 28 capsules holding up to 112 people. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

