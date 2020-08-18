Sichuan activates highest level of flood control response for first time

A resident cleans up a street in Caoba Town, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2020. Sichuan on Tuesday activated the highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as rain-induced floods ravaged parts of the province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A resident cleans water at her house in Caoba Town, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2020. Sichuan on Tuesday activated the highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as rain-induced floods ravaged parts of the province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on Aug.18, 2020 shows a view of the flood-hit Caoba Town in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Sichuan on Tuesday activated the highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as rain-induced floods ravaged parts of the province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A child cleans water at his house in Caoba Town, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2020. Sichuan on Tuesday activated the highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as rain-induced floods ravaged parts of the province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on Aug.18, 2020 shows a view of the flood-hit Caoba Township, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Sichuan on Tuesday activated the highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as rain-induced floods ravaged parts of the province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Residents clean up their belongings in Caoba Township, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2020. Sichuan on Tuesday activated the highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as rain-induced floods ravaged parts of the province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)