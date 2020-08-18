Shanghai top 100 companies’ revenue reached 7.73 trillion yuan in 2019

The Lingang area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. Photo: VCG





Shanghai's top 100 companies achieved a record total revenue of 7.73 trillion yuan ($1.12 trillion) in 2019, an increase of 9.64 percent year-on-year, according to the Shanghai Top 100 Enterprises List for 2020 released on Tuesday. The total amount is actually close to the GDP of Mexico in 2019 ($1.22 trillion) and more than half of that in Italy ($1.99 trillion).



The net profit of these companies totaled 513.26 billion yuan, up 12.51 percent year-on-year, the list showed. SAIC Motor, the largest auto company on China's A-share market, China Baowu Steel Group and the Bank of Communications made up the top 3 enterprises on the list.



There are 22 companies on the list with revenues exceeding 100 billion yuan, of which four are privately-owned companies such as Vanke, the Chinese property developer, and Fosun International.



Notably, the growth rate of revenue and net profit of the top 100 enterprises in Shanghai is higher than that of the total assets and staff numbers, according to the statistics. The total assets of the top 100 companies in 2019 grew by 9.07 percent year-on-year to 33.38 trillion, and the staff numbers of 99 companies reached approximately 2.18 million in 2019, a slight increase of 1.74 percent.



An individual responsible for the Shanghai enterprise confederation explained that it showed a good trend of continuous improvement in asset and labor efficiency.



What's more, four emerging industries in Shanghai, integrated circuits, e-commerce, courier, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment manufacturing, have all experienced rapid development.



The total revenue in 2019 for companies in the emerging industries category, including China's leading contract chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, was 796.6 billion yuan. Their average revenue reached 46.9 billion yuan, with a growth rate of 26 percent.



R&D spending by these companies also saw growth. Among the top 100 enterprises, 80 provided data on R&D spending, which amounted to a total of 104.08 billion yuan, an increase of 15.23 billion yuan (or 17.14 percent) year-on-year. The amount spent of R&D accounted for 1.54 percent of the total revenue, up 0.1 percent compared to the previous year.



The ranking, jointly released by the city's enterprise confederation and entrepreneur association, was completed based on the revenues of the companies. The statistics showed the threshold for this year's top 100 candidates has increased significantly from 5.96 billion yuan in 2019 to 7.32 billion yuan.



