Afghanistan marks 101st anniversary of independence

An honor guard takes part in the celebration marking the 101st anniversary of the country's Independence Day in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2020. Afghanistan on Tuesday marked the 101st anniversary of its independence from the British occupation amid the worsening security situation. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)
Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani (C) attends the celebration marking the 101st anniversary of the country's Independence Day in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2020. Afghanistan on Tuesday marked the 101st anniversary of its independence from the British occupation amid the worsening security situation. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)
