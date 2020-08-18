Afghanistan marks 101st anniversary of independence

An honor guard takes part in the celebration marking the 101st anniversary of the country's Independence Day in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2020. Afghanistan on Tuesday marked the 101st anniversary of its independence from the British occupation amid the worsening security situation. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani (C) attends the celebration marking the 101st anniversary of the country's Independence Day in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2020. Afghanistan on Tuesday marked the 101st anniversary of its independence from the British occupation amid the worsening security situation. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

Afghanistan on Tuesday marked the 101st anniversary of its independence from the British occupation amid the worsening security situation.At an official celebration to commemorate the day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret Tuesday morning inside the country's defense ministry compound after inspecting guards of honor.The president paid tribute to security forces who have sacrificed their lives for peace and security as the country, especially Kabul, has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Islamic State (IS) outfit and Taliban insurgents over the past few months.Earlier in the day, 10 civilians, including four children and a woman, were wounded after a barrage of rockets struck several locations in Kabul.Since the signing of a Taliban and U.S. peace agreement in late February, Afghan leaders, including Ghani, have frequently demanded the Taliban to reduce violence.The militants, however, have intensified attacks.