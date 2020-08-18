2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon held in Qinghai

Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Zhao Hao from Chongqing competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Li Bin from Shaanxi Province competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Athletes run from the start line during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Zeng Wenbo from Changsha competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Liang Xinde from Hangzhou competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Zhao Hao from Chongqing celebrates after crossing the finish line during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Yang Yong from Changsha competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Athletes warm up prior to the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Zhao Hao from Chongqing competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)