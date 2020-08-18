2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon held in Qinghai

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/18 21:16:35

Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Zhao Hao from Chongqing competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Li Bin from Shaanxi Province competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Athletes run from the start line during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Zeng Wenbo from Changsha competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Liang Xinde from Hangzhou competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Zhao Hao from Chongqing celebrates after crossing the finish line during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Yang Yong from Changsha competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Athletes warm up prior to the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Athletes compete during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Zhao Hao from Chongqing competes during the one-day full marathon competition at the 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake Marathon, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus