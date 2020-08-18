90 Chinese workers catch COVID-19 in Israel: Chinese embassy

A medical worker takes a sample for coronavirus test from a girl in an enclosed booth amid COVID-19 pandemic in central Israeli city of Tel Aviv on July 28, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new record of daily hike in coronavirus infections. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)

The Chinese embassy in Israel warned local Chinese against the risk of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after around 90 people were confirmed coronavirus positive at a Chinese construction worker residential community in Petah Tikwa, Israel.The local health authority tested Chinese workers living in the area on Friday, and reported about 90 of them had the novel coronavirus, all of whom were mild cases or asymptomatic.The infected workers have been sent to a designated hotel for quarantine or to a hospital for treatment, according to the website of the Chinese embassy in Israel.The local government has sealed off the area, and they asked workers who tested negative to be quarantined in their homes for a few days until the next tests to minimize the spread. The local government will provide food, medical services and other services to them.A total of 95,264 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, and 698 people have died, according to local media on Tuesday.The Chinese embassy reminded confirmed Chinese workers to abide by local arrangements, and quarantined ones to conform to local quarantine and testing requirements.Workers who have recently lived in the area and other workers with close contact with the confirmed have been urged to contact the health authorities for further testing.The cost of testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be shouldered by the Israeli government, local authorities said.