HK department store's Weibo account in hot water after anti-government content seen in photo

Sogo Hong Kong department store File Photo: CFP

A Sina Weibo post on the official account of Sogo Hong Kong, the largest department store in the city, allegedly containing pro-secession information in picture attachment, received a flood of criticism from Chinese internet users on Tuesday.The original post by Sogo Hong Kong on Tuesday -- as seen in a screenshot that was spread online -- promoted a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, and one of the attached pictures showed a wall of sticky notes in the background which clearly contain anti-government remarks including some criticizing the Hong Kong police and praising the black-clad violent rioters.The post depicted in the screenshot had been removed as of press time.Outraged Weibo users left comments on another post of the department store's account from the day before."Nice try! A simple deletion of the post will fool no one," read a most-liked comment."How much did you earn for posting such separatist information?" read another popular comment.Netizens also called for a boycott against the department store."We do not support anti-government forces and we did not release such post on purpose," the account operator told a Global Times reporter on Tuesday night.Sogo Hong Kong had not posted an official apology on its Weibo account as of press time Tuesday.