China's top expert says COVID-19 will not be less infectious in summer

Zhong Nanshan Photo: Xinhua

China's top respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan warned the public on Monday to maintain vigilance over the risk of contracting COVID-19 especially in the summer, saying it's naïve to think the coronavirus is less contagious in warm temperature, as shown by the sporadic cluster cases which have recently occurred in the country."We naively assumed that COVID-19, like SARS, would become less infectious in the summer, but that's not the case now."Zhong also said he expects the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases in South China's Guangdong Province will soon be brought under control.The Chinese public has grown concerned about the safety of frozen food products after new infections were reported in a grocery store in Shenzhen.Shenzhen has collected 345,515 nucleic acid samples and 303,486 of them tested negative for COVID-19, and results were not available for 42,027 samples as of 6pm on Tuesday.Zhong, the leading figure in the fight against COVID-19, warned the public not to be overly worried about the cases in Shenzhen and Shanwei, Guangdong Province, where new cases have been reported."So far, tens of thousands of people have been tested in Shanwei and Shenzhen, close contacts of the infected have been tracked and local disinfection is undergoing. It is very hopeful that the local outbreak will be brought under control," said Zhong.Zhong warned the public to be careful when they are in contact with frozen meat and fish, and keep washing hands frequently. But he suggested not to exaggerate the risk of infection from imported food.