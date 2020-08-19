Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (zhìkōnɡquán)A: This is so funny. Even a bald eagle knows to show air superiority.这也太逗了。连白头鹰都懂得维护制空权。(zhèyětàidòule. liánbáitóuyīnɡ dōudǒnɡdé wéihù zhìkōnɡquán.)B: I figure you're talking about that news story about a government drone in Michigan that was attacked by a bald eagle and crashed to the bottom of a lake.我猜你是说密歇根州一政府无人机遭白头鹰攻击并坠入湖底那条新闻。(wǒcāi nǐshìshuō mìxiēɡēnzhōu yízhènɡfǔ wúrénjī zāobáitóuyīnɡɡōnɡjī bìnɡzhuìrù húdǐ nàtiáo xīnwén.)A: Right. The drone was operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, when it was performing the task of mapping the erosion of the lake coastline.没错。无人机由当地环境、湖泊与能源部门管理, 当时它正在执行湖泊海岸线侵蚀地图绘制任务。(méicuò. wúrénjī yóudānɡdì huánjìnɡ, húpō yǔnénɡyuánbùménɡuǎnlǐ, dānɡshí tāzhènɡzài zhíxínɡ húpō hǎiànxiàn qīnshí dìtú huìzhì rènwù.)B: The loss was about $1,000!损失大约1000美元呢！(sǔnshī dàyuē yìqiān měiyuánne!)A: This is not important to an eagle, am I wrong?这对老鹰来说并不重要, 不是吗？(zhèduì lǎoyīnɡ láishuō bìnɡbúzhònɡyào, búshìma?)B: Personnel from the relevant department said: "The attack could have been a territorial squabble with the electronic foe."相关部门人员表示："这次攻击可能是跟电子敌人争夺制空权有关。"(xiānɡɡuān bùmén rényuán biǎoshì: zhècì ɡōnɡjī kěnénɡ shìɡēn diànzǐdírén zhēnɡduó zhìkōnɡquán yǒuɡuān.)A: It is easier said than done for humans to live in harmony with nature.人类与自然和谐相处, 说来容易做来难。(rénlèi yǔzìrán héxiéxiānɡchǔ, shuōláirónɡyì zuòláinán.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT