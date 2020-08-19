RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:All your worries will just melt away today as your fortunes skyrocket. This will be the perfect time to experiment with interesting projects and to tackle new challenges. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 7, 10, 15.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Go ahead and treat yourself to something special today, but make sure you don't break your budget. Moderation should be the name of the game when it comes to your spending habits. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Some tough times may make it seem like the light at the end of the tunnel is far off, but it actually is a lot closer than you think. For now, just keep pushing forward. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)With all the tasks you have on your plate, it will be difficult to find time to relax. However, if you want to see things through to the end, you will have to make time to recharge your batteries. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)It can be fun to revisit the past, but do not spend too much time frolicking around in your memories. There are still plenty of things you must take care of in the here and now. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)How you choose to spend your time today will have a direct impact on your fortunes. Spending time alone may create some wonderful opportunities for you and you alone, while doing things in a group will ensure everyone can share in your good luck. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although the future seems far off, it will be here sooner than you think. While making plans is important, ensuring you have the foundation to realize those plans will be the key to making them a reality. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A world of adventure is out there waiting for you. All you have to do is get yourself out of the house. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. This will be a great time to look into long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)This will be a beneficial time to make some changes. You don't have to do anything major, the main point is to take a break from your normal routine and see what you discover. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Getting too mired in the little details may cause you to lose sight of the bigger picture. Take a step back and try to look at things from a comprehensive viewpoint. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)The position of the stars indicates that conditions are extremely favorable for travel. Even if you don't have a destination in mind, you can just hop in your car or on the bus and see where the road takes you. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Although you may just want to turn off your brain tonight, your time will be best spent learning about a topic that interests you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Take some time out today to explore your neighborhood and you may be surprised at what exciting venues have been right under your nose all this time. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭