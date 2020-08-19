Crossword for teabreak

2020/8/19

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 "Oh, shoot!"

  7 2020 Zoom event: Abbr.

 10 Pro column entry

 14 Swiss home

 15 Debt's ink color

 16 Colorado-to-Missouri direction

 17 Double feature about burglars and a French bachelor?

 19 Cuisine with many curries

 20 Pomeranian sounds

 21 Word on a penny

 22 Interrupt

 23 Double feature about a creepy hotel and a kicking child?

 25 Lake that straddles a Western state border

 28 It means everything

 29 Breakfast sandwich meat

 30 Neighbor of Lanai

 32 Many a godmother

 36 Double feature about a soldier and a patriotic barber?

 39 Tamper (with)

 40 Subway branch

 41 "Itsy ___ Spider"

 42 McMullin of politics

 44 Sired, biblically

 45 Double feature about baseball and Saharan treasure?

 50 Composition of "The Squad" in Congress

 51 Gather in

 52 Fence entrance

 56 Cosmetics giant

 57 Double feature about a talk show host and an after-hours barista?

 59 Makes after expenses

 60 Long, long ___

 61 Brennan of "Clue"

 62 Former TV show about a singing club

 63 Web portal since 1995

 64 Commonly donated substance

DOWN

  1 Like a lovelorn heart

  2 "Easy now!"

  3 Accessibility aid

  4 Charitable relief

  5 Peg with a concave top

  6 Lip warmer, for short

  7 Numbered set in a golf bag

  8 Ritzy abode

  9 "___ to Joy"

 10 Porky's paramour

 11 Actress Christine

 12 Bolt of great speed?

 13 Jellyfish injury

 18 Spike behind a camera

 22 Victor Blackwell's channel

 23 Collette of "Hereditary"

 24 "Sign me up!"

 25 Hardly risque

 26 Unreturned serves

 27 Natural good judgment

 29 (Pow!)

 30 Major streets in small towns

 31 ___ Taylor (clothing chain)

 33 Until

 34 Prepare for a baby, say

 35 Have a taste of

 37 Familial group

 38 "Ri-i-ight"

 43 Moving wheels?

 44 "Toy Story 4" shepherd

 45 Nasal voice quality

 46 Dumpy digs

 47 Overplay a role

 48 Tip one's hand

 49 Breakfast bit

 52 ___ monster (poisonous lizard)

 53 Grows older

 54 Those people

 55 Decade Volcano in Sicily

 57 Quick flight?

 58 It means nothing

Solution


