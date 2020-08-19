Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 "Oh, shoot!"
7 2020 Zoom event: Abbr.
10 Pro column entry
14 Swiss home
15 Debt's ink color
16 Colorado-to-Missouri direction
17 Double feature about burglars and a French bachelor?
19 Cuisine with many curries
20 Pomeranian sounds
21 Word on a penny
22 Interrupt
23 Double feature about a creepy hotel and a kicking child?
25 Lake that straddles a Western state border
28 It means everything
29 Breakfast sandwich meat
30 Neighbor of Lanai
32 Many a godmother
36 Double feature about a soldier and a patriotic barber?
39 Tamper (with)
40 Subway branch
41 "Itsy ___ Spider"
42 McMullin of politics
44 Sired, biblically
45 Double feature about baseball and Saharan treasure?
50 Composition of "The Squad" in Congress
51 Gather in
52 Fence entrance
56 Cosmetics giant
57 Double feature about a talk show host and an after-hours barista?
59 Makes after expenses
60 Long, long ___
61 Brennan of "Clue"
62 Former TV show about a singing club
63 Web portal since 1995
64 Commonly donated substanceDOWN
1 Like a lovelorn heart
2 "Easy now!"
3 Accessibility aid
4 Charitable relief
5 Peg with a concave top
6 Lip warmer, for short
7 Numbered set in a golf bag
8 Ritzy abode
9 "___ to Joy"
10 Porky's paramour
11 Actress Christine
12 Bolt of great speed?
13 Jellyfish injury
18 Spike behind a camera
22 Victor Blackwell's channel
23 Collette of "Hereditary"
24 "Sign me up!"
25 Hardly risque
26 Unreturned serves
27 Natural good judgment
29 (Pow!)
30 Major streets in small towns
31 ___ Taylor (clothing chain)
33 Until
34 Prepare for a baby, say
35 Have a taste of
37 Familial group
38 "Ri-i-ight"
43 Moving wheels?
44 "Toy Story 4" shepherd
45 Nasal voice quality
46 Dumpy digs
47 Overplay a role
48 Tip one's hand
49 Breakfast bit
52 ___ monster (poisonous lizard)
53 Grows older
54 Those people
55 Decade Volcano in Sicily
57 Quick flight?
58 It means nothing
