Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 "Oh, shoot!"7 2020 Zoom event: Abbr.10 Pro column entry14 Swiss home15 Debt's ink color16 Colorado-to-Missouri direction17 Double feature about burglars and a French bachelor?19 Cuisine with many curries20 Pomeranian sounds21 Word on a penny22 Interrupt23 Double feature about a creepy hotel and a kicking child?25 Lake that straddles a Western state border28 It means everything29 Breakfast sandwich meat30 Neighbor of Lanai32 Many a godmother36 Double feature about a soldier and a patriotic barber?39 Tamper (with)40 Subway branch41 "Itsy ___ Spider"42 McMullin of politics44 Sired, biblically45 Double feature about baseball and Saharan treasure?50 Composition of "The Squad" in Congress51 Gather in52 Fence entrance56 Cosmetics giant57 Double feature about a talk show host and an after-hours barista?59 Makes after expenses60 Long, long ___61 Brennan of "Clue"62 Former TV show about a singing club63 Web portal since 199564 Commonly donated substance1 Like a lovelorn heart2 "Easy now!"3 Accessibility aid4 Charitable relief5 Peg with a concave top6 Lip warmer, for short7 Numbered set in a golf bag8 Ritzy abode9 "___ to Joy"10 Porky's paramour11 Actress Christine12 Bolt of great speed?13 Jellyfish injury18 Spike behind a camera22 Victor Blackwell's channel23 Collette of "Hereditary"24 "Sign me up!"25 Hardly risque26 Unreturned serves27 Natural good judgment29 (Pow!)30 Major streets in small towns31 ___ Taylor (clothing chain)33 Until34 Prepare for a baby, say35 Have a taste of37 Familial group38 "Ri-i-ight"43 Moving wheels?44 "Toy Story 4" shepherd45 Nasal voice quality46 Dumpy digs47 Overplay a role48 Tip one's hand49 Breakfast bit52 ___ monster (poisonous lizard)53 Grows older54 Those people55 Decade Volcano in Sicily57 Quick flight?58 It means nothing

Solution